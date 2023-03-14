Notification Settings

Opening date revealed for new Tamworth B&M – and store will include garden centre

By Matthew Panter

More than 50 jobs will be created by the opening of a new B&M in Staffordshire.

Work has been going on to build a B&M and and wait is nearly over

B&M will open the doors to its new store in Ninian Way, Tamworth on Thursday, March 23.

The discount retailer will also boast its own 7,528sqft garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food.

There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

Colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community and have selected Tamworth Foodbank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

A spokesperson for the store said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We wanted to support a local charity and Tamworth Food Bank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

