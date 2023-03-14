Former Walsall children’s home up for sale with £295,000 guide price

The former children's home

With a guide price of £295,000, the detached double-fronted property could be suitable for a variety of business uses or for redevelopment into a house or apartments.

The Hollies, 10 Lichfield Road, Walsall, was used as a children’s home until 1986, when it was converted for use as social services offices.

It is being offered for sale at auction by Bond Wolfe on behalf of Walsall Council.

A room inside the former children's home

Ron Darlington, consultant director at Bond Wolfe, said: “This is an imposing property, set back from the road behind a front garden and with a driveway approach leading to extensive parking at the rear and an annexe.

“Once a children’s home it has been used most recently as offices and would benefit from refurbishment throughout. It would be suitable for continued use as offices or for a medical surgery, veterinarians or for residential development as a single home or self-contained apartments, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

“However, change of use to an HMO – house of multiple occupation – will not be available.

“The potential of this property will make it highly attractive to a range of developers and investors, and we would expect highly competitive bidding."

The Hollies is currently laid out on the ground floor with a porch, hall with access to a cellar, store cupboard, WC and two interconnecting offices as well as a conference room and further office.

On the first floor is a landing, staff kitchen, a cupboard for a water heater, five offices and a WC.

On the second floor is a landing, store cupboard, WC and two offices – one with access to a fire escape.

The two storey annexe has a hall, store, WC, kitchen and meeting room on the ground floor and an open-plan office upstairs.

An office inside the home

The property has gas-fired central heating but would benefit from refurbishment throughout.

The Hollies will be among 186 properties appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction which is due to start at 9am on March 30.