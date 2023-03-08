Cannock pub has licence suspended after 'serious crime and disorder'

The Jolly Collier, Cannock

Staffordshire Police were called to an incident of 'serious violent disorder' at the Jolly Collier public house in Chadsmoor in the early hours of February 25.

Following the incident, the police force made an application to Cannock Chase District Council for an expedited review of the premises licence.

The expedited hearing took place at a Cannock Chase District Council licensing sub-committee on March 2.

Committee members decided to suspend the premises licence pending full review on March 28.

Councillor Val Jones, portfolio leader for health, wellbeing and community engagement at Cannock Chase District Council, said “This is the first time in the 18 years of the Licensing Act that an expedited review has taken place within the Cannock Chase District.

“The Licensing Act assists the council to prevent crime and disorder and ensure public safety.

"The action taken by the council and the police reflects the seriousness of the incidences that have occurred.