Experts to champion West Midlands’ tourism and hospitality

Andrew Lovett will chair new tourism board

The new West Midlands Tourism and Hospitality Advisory Board is made up of industry experts from organisations such as UKHospitality, NEC Group, Birmingham Airport and Hilton Metropole.

It will champion the industry and represent local businesses at a regional level.

The line-up was revealed at a regional tourism forum at Park Regis Birmingham, where more than 100 hospitality and tourism leaders gathered to address the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

It replaces the West Midlands Regional Board for Tourism, which was established in 2019.

The remit has been expanded to include hospitality.

Once appointed, the board will be joined by the incoming West Midlands night time economy advisor, a new position that will act as a focal point and champion for the region’s pubs, clubs, bars, concert venues, theatres and restaurants.

The board, which is being facilitated by the West Midlands Growth Company, will meet quarterly and bring together all areas of the industry.

It will be reporting to both the West Midlands Combined Authority and West Midlands Mayor.

Members include chairman Andrew Lovett, the director of the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley, Al Titterington from Birmingham Airport and Wednesbury-based businessman Ninder Johal

Mr Lovett said: “These are especially challenging times for the region’s tourism and hospitality businesses. However, a hugely successful 2022 provided confidence that a return to growth is possible and likely.

“Our job, alongside our partners, is to support the region’s fantastic museums, galleries, theatres, hotels, bars and restaurants and to champion the role they play in creating a dynamic and diverse place to live, work and visit. The team we’ve assembled, soon to include the new night time economy adviser, is the right one to help us to do just that.”

Andy Street, the West Midlands Mayor, added: “Hospitality is a real strong suit for us here in our region. The sector has the potential to be a major growth area and job creator in the months and years ahead – despite the many pressures and challenges we’re facing today.

“To help support businesses during these tough times, we’re introducing a top-notch West Midlands Tourism and Hospitality Advisory Board. We now have a vastly experienced team in place, with some of the region’s biggest and brightest names taking part to drive the sector forward.

“If we can work together to get this right, our hospitality sector will support our efforts to promote pride in place as well as attract more people to visit, live and work in our wonderful region. Our new West Midlands Tourism and Hospitality Board will bolster these efforts – tapping into the wealth of expertise we are blessed with to reinforce some of our natural strengths as a region.”