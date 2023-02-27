The White Hart is back as Wolverhampton LGBTQ+ bar reopens after six years

The White Hart has reopened as a new LGBTQ+ bar. Drag artist Dolly Mixture promotes the venue.

The White Hart on Worcester Street reopened just before Christmas and has a long proud history at the venue.

Run by directors Ricki Wellman and Dale Murphy, the bar is already welcoming many familiar and new faces through its doors.

The White Hart has reopened as a new LGBTQ+ bar.

Ricki Wellman said: "The White Hart has been an LGBTQ+ bar for a long, long time, from the 80s into the 90s and 2000s.

"We had it until about six years ago, when Marstons decided to sell off a bulk of of pubs and this was one of them.

"The landlord didn't want to continue it as a pub so we closed it down and moved out. We thought that was it.

"Previous landlords have tried to turn it into apartments and someone tried to turn it into an art gallery - but none came to be."

After another club which had taken over the building lost its licence, an agent approached Ricki and Dale and asked if they wanted the chance to bring The White Hart back.

And the newly refurbished LGBTQ+ venue is flourishing. Ricki said: "People are coming back and we're seeing lots of new faces.

"It's great because changing your regular nights out is more of a difficulty than it seems because you've got used to the venue."

The bar is currently open on Friday and Saturdays from 8pm until late but will also open on bank holidays, such as Easter and the King's coronation.

Ricki, who promised the bar will offer karaoke, drag queens, and lots of ABBA and Kylie, said: "It feels fantastic to be back. I believe Wolverhampton lost a key part of its LGBTQ+ jigsaw when we closed. It's been a part of the city for so long and I think the city will be the better for us being back.

"It's very important for a city to have LGBTQ+ representation in nightclubs, especially for people who wouldn't feel comfortable to go in other clubs.