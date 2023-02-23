Fight to save steel jobs in Willenhall and Dudley goes to court

Aartee Bright Bar

It has applied to overturn the administration process of Aartee Bright Bar, which has its headquarters in Planetary Road, Willenhall and a site in Dudley.

GFG has bought ABB through the 100 per cent purchase of shares in Aartee Group.

Jeffrey Kabel, chief transformation officer, said: “On Friday, February 24, GFG will take its fight to save Aartee Bright Bar to court with its application to reverse the administration and save 250 viable steel jobs across the UK.

“GFG believes the administration is unjustified and unnecessary, and risks an ongoing insolvency process that will lead to significant job losses and a fire sale of the business’ assets.

“The alternative is clear – maintain the business as a going concern and integrate it into Liberty Steel’s UK operations securing workers livelihoods and protecting a vital part of the UK’s steel supply chain and distribution network.

“We strongly urge all stakeholders to get behind GFG’s bid to save the business.”

GFG also says that the administration of Aartee Bright Bar Property, which has no discernible creditors, is grossly inappropriate and GFG is reserving its rights to begin ancillary proceedings to prevent a sale of the properties and for it to exit administration expediently.

ABB entered administration earlier this month, blaming tough economic conditions and surging metal costs.

It also has sites in Rugby, Bolton, Southampton and Newport, South Wales.

ABB is a significant part of the UK’s steel supply chain and distribution network, and a key customer for GFG’s bar products produced in Rotherham by Liberty.

Aartee, previously Acenta, has its origins as George Gadd in Tipton in 1865. The bright bar business was established in the 1940s bringing together four businesses.