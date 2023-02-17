Takeover of collapsed steel firm expected to save 250 jobs across sites including Willenhall and Dudley

Jobs are expected to be saved at Aartee Bright Bar

The rescue deal is expected to save 250 jobs across the business including a site in Dudley.

GFG Alliance, owned by Mr Gupta and his family, has bought Aartee and filed an application to challenge the administration.

It comes after Aartee, the UK's largest distributor of engineering steel products and a key customer of Mr Gupta's Liberty Steel, called in administrators last week, blaming tough economic conditions and surging metal costs.

Over time, the business would be integrated into Liberty's operations as part of its transformation plan focused on producing specialist steel products, GFG said.

Artee also has sites in Rugby, Bolton, Southampton and Newport, South Wales.

Jeffrey Kabel, chief transformation officer at GFG, said: “ABB is a significant part of the UK’s steel supply chain and distribution network, and a key customer for GFG’s bar products produced in Rotherham by Liberty.

"Our rescue plan would save 250 viable steel jobs in the West Midlands and across the UK. Over time ABB’s business would be integrated into Liberty’s operations helping to reinforce our UK transformation plan focused on producing specialist steel products.”

The Manchester office of business consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal has been handling the administration of Aartee Bright Bar, which has its head office at Planetary Road.

Aartee, previously Acenta, has its origins as George Gadd in Tipton in 1865. The bright bar business was established in the 1940s bringing together four businesses.