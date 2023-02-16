Telford and Wolverhampton in top 10 for benefits of levelling up

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street

They are seen as having the potential to overcome current challenges and secure future growth, according to Lambert Smith Hampton’s latest Opportunity Index.

Towns and cities in the West Midlands dominate the index, accounting for three of the 10 locations, with Nuneaton in first place.

There is a strong correlation between growth potential and places that have recently benefitted from investment from the Government’s Future High Street, Town Deal and Levelling Up Funds.

Telford is fourth and Wolverhampton tenth.

LSH’s index, developed as part of its wider annual Vitality Index report, shines a spotlight on the locations that are best placed to address existing challenges and grow. Drawing on a distinct range of indicators – including data on Government funding, demographic changes and housing growth – the index is designed to showcase those areas that hold the greatest potential for public and private sector investment.

Adam Ramshaw, Midlands’ regional lead at LSH, said: “It is great to see so many locations throughout the West Midlands poised for future growth and opportunity. The area was a whole has benefitted from strong leadership and a cohesive approach via the WMCA [West Midlands Combined Authority] and it is good to see this ambition translating into tangible benefits.