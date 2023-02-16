Notification Settings

One Stop giving away bread to customers and cash to good causes at opening of 1,000th store in Wolverhampton

The 1,000th One Stop convenience store is opening its doors in Wolverhampton this week - and giving away loaves of bread to mark the occasion.

One Stop is opening its 1,000 store in Wednesfield

To mark the opening Brownhills-based One Stop – a subsidiary of Tesco – is also giving away £10,000 to 10 community groups in the area.

The store is in Silverton Way, Wednesfield, and the opening is at 10am on Friday.

One Stop started in the city in 1975 with a market stall.

It has also teamed up with Warburtons to offer a free loaf of bread to customers to mark the 1,000th store.

Each community group is receiving a donation of £1,000. Promise Dreams will use the funding to continue their work of granting wishes for terminally ill children and St Alban’s Church will use the grant to support their local food bank.

Sarah Lawler, One Stop managing director, said: “The opening of our 1,000th store is a really exciting time for our 10,000 colleagues. It is great to look back at what we’ve achieved and we’re excited about the future.

“We’d love to invite people into stores to have a ‘loaf on us’ in partnership with Warburtons to celebrate this milestone.”

“Thanks to the dedication of our colleagues and support of our customers, we are also incredibly proud to have donated £10 million to charity in the last ten years. We have always strived to give back to those who live in the communities we serve.”

Kevin Threlfall started with the market stall and after five years as a ‘pop up’ shop he opened his first permanent store Supercigs and then joined forces with David Lockett-Smith to become co-founder of T & S Stores.

T & S gained household names including Dillons and Day + Nite and rapidly grew. In 2002, Tesco purchased T&S convenience stores, Dillons and Supercigs, changing to the brand 'One Stop’.

The other donations are: Perry Hall Primary for a Mother’s Day and summer event; Pool Hayes Academy to develop a sensory garden; Wednesfield Scout Group; Wednesfield Baby Bank for extra storage space; Waterside House, a residential home for people with dementia; Hands on Wednesfield; Lanes Girls Football Club and Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation for sporting activities and workshops for children.

