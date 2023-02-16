Notification Settings

New women's shoes and accessories brand store opens at West Midlands designer outlet

By John Corser

Women's shoes and accessories brand Carvela has a new shop opening at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands  at Cannock.

A Carvela store

The permanent store is now separated from the Kurt Geiger plot and will officially open its doors to the Centre’s shoppers on Friday, February 17 at 10am and will be located next to the Radley shop.

The launch will mean that the designer outlet now has both a freestanding Carvela and Kurt Geiger store. Visitors can expect a range of fashionable footwear including, after-dark stilettos and classic bags.

David Jackson, centre manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands, said: “We are delighted to now have both a Carvela store and Kurt Geiger store, answering demand from our customers for a wider premium footwear and accessories offering. We are confident that the addition of these stores will continue to elevate the in-centre shopping experience.”

McArthurGlen Group currently manages 25 designer outlets in eight countries.

Its centres are home to luxury and premium brands.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

