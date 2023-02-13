Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

More than £16.6m raised at property auction

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

An online property auction saw sales of more than £16.6 million.

Auctioneer James Mattin
Auctioneer James Mattin

Bond Wolfe’s first auction of the year on Thursday, February 9 saw a success rate of 90 per cent as 131 lots were sold from a total of 146.

A three-bedroomed, semi-detached house that needed modernisation throughout at 50 Shepherds Brook Road in Stourbridge was sold for £142,000, from a guide price of £89,000 and a freehold, two-storey commercial property that could be an investment or a redevelopment opportunity at 165-173 Halesowen Road, Old Hill, in Cradley Heath, was sold for £430,000, from a guide price of £275,000.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “We are delighted to have started 2023 with the continuation of our market-leading success in the auctions market.

“Despite rising interest rates in an economy that is close to recession, we are continuing to see a strong demand for all types of properties, with impressive prices gained from bidders.”

The number of people attracted to Bond Wolfe’s auctions continued to increase, with 618,371 views of website pages, 165,005 video tours watched, 38,426 legal documents downloaded and 23,790 people watching the auction live.

Bond Wolfe’s next auction will start at 9am on Thursday, March 30 and will again be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

Mr Bassi added: “With continued buyer interest for properties across the UK, our March auction provides a fantastic opportunity to people to sell their properties this spring.”

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News