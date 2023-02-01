Black Country businessman's £10m property plan to help young people get on housing ladder

Property Developer Ste Hamilton outside his newly-purchased property

Steven Hamilton, known as Ste, is originally from Smethwick but lived in Willenhall for a large part of his life, and is now a property developer based in Colmore Row, Birmingham.

Ste has now revealed plans to invest £10 million into property in Birmingham as he aims to help support the younger generation with social housing.

As part of the investment plan, Ste has just purchased a dilapidated care home which was unused and he plans to redevelop the building into self-contained units, which is all part of the plans to help vulnerable people across Birmingham.

Speaking about his latest property purchase, Ste said: "The property I am purchasing is currently a disused care home made up of two large dwellings, and it is a bit of an eyesore in the area.

"I purchased it for £432,500, and we plan to carry out a major redevelopment to convert the existing structure into self contained units, which is all part of my bigger plan to help vulnerable people in Birmingham.

"This year, I am planning to invest £10 million into property in Birmingham and it will be to help support the younger generation with social housing.

"The plan is to purchase dilapidated buildings, both residential and commercial, with a view to convert them into either HMO's, self-contained units or flats - with the end goal of building a housing development under the help to buy scheme which will essentially create a funnel.

"This idea of a funnel is to be able to get the younger generation into housing. Where they start with living in a HMO, and then eventually move over to a self-contained unit, followed by a one-two-bed flat, to then renting one of the houses with a view to purchasing it.

"The bigger idea and the funnel process is to help younger people get onto the property ladder without it being such a pressure both mentally and financially.

"This purchase will be a pivotal part of my plan as it is great both in terms of location and size."

