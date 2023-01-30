When work is expected to start to transform Tamworth town centre after key appointment

The former Co-op

Tamworth Borough Council has appointed Speller Metcalfe as delivery partner for its ambitious plans for the town.

The next stage of the project will see a detailed costed work programme developed to deliver a new Enterprise Centre in the original 19th Century former Co-operative building on Colehill.

Other plans include renovations to the Middle Entry, which will see the walkway roof removed and some vacant units demolished to be replaced by a new flexible, multi-use building for independent small businesses.

Ambitions also include the restoration and refurbishment of the late 18th century former Peel Cafe, bringing a historic building back into use in a way that enhances its original Georgian features plus work on historic vacant properties on Market Street, creating a wider footbridge into the castle grounds.

Tamworth was awarded £21.65 million from the Future High Streets Fund to transform the town centre into the busy, thriving heart of the community.

Anna Miller, Assistant Director for Growth and Regeneration said: “It’s fantastic to have one of the very best construction companies as our delivery partner.

“Speller Metcalfe has successfully delivered many public and private projects across the region and we’re very pleased to have them on board to help us deliver our ambitious programme to rejuvenate Tamworth town centre.

Matthew Bailey, Divisional Director at Speller Metcalfe said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to support the council in moving their transformation plans forward as we know what a positive impact this will have on the residents of Tamworth and visitors to the town centre.

“We will be working closely with the Tamworth community throughout the project to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.”