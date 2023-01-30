Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fears Paperchase will go into administration tomorrow

By John CorserBrierley HillBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The Paperchase chain is teetering on the brink of administration.

Paperchase in Telford
Paperchase in Telford

The high street stationery retailer could go into administration as early as Tuesday.

The parent firm of the chain may be appointing insolvency practitioners from Begbies Traynor.

Paperchase has shops in Telford and the Merry Hill shopping centre. It also has concessions in major Next stores including at Wolverhampton and Wednesbury.

The Telford Centre store opened in October last year

Discussions between Paperchase’s owner and potential buyers are ongoing, but a pre-pack administration is the most likely outcome

That involves a company's assets being sold immediately after it has fallen into administration.

There have been weeks of talks with prospective buyers, after PricewaterhouseCoopers was appointed to find new backers.

The chain was taken over in August by Steve Curtis, an experienced retail investor who has been involved with Tie Rack and Jigsaw.

Retail Realisation, an industry advisory firm, was also involved in last year's deal.

Paperchase, which trades from about 100 stores, previously underwent a pre-pack administration in January 2021.

Permira Credit, the previous owner, had invested in Paperchase's digital offering as well as new shop openings and executive recruitment since its last brush with insolvency.

It is not clear how many stores and jobs might be put at risk by another administration.

Paperchase has declined to comment.

Business
News
Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
Wolverhampton
Wednesbury
Sandwell
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News