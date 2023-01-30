Notification Settings

Couple take on new business venture after opening doors of fish and chip shop in Walsall

By Lisa O'Brien

A new fish and chip shop which is frying food in beef dripping has opened its doors in Walsall.

Chad Timmins and his partner Abbie Walker who have opened Chad's Chippy in Walsall

Chad's Chippy, in Bloxwich Road, has been opened by Chad Timmins and his partner Abbie Walker, both aged 25.

Chad said: "It used to be a chip shop before but it was closed for just under a year.

"We took it over in September. We've cleaned it up so it's now spotless.

"I used to work in a chip shop in West Bromwich about two year's ago but wanted to start my own business.

"There was so much to be done at first but now it's open I'm really happy.

"We're using beef dripping because it makes the food taste better in my opinion. We've got customers who are already coming back saying it's nice and that they will come regularly now."

Chad, who lives near the shop, added: "We will also be offering 10 per cent off to anyone who brings in a copy of Monday's Express & Star with the article about the shop opening in it."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

