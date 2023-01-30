Couple take on new business venture after opening doors of fish and chip shop in Walsall

Chad Timmins and his partner Abbie Walker who have opened Chad's Chippy in Walsall

Chad's Chippy, in Bloxwich Road, has been opened by Chad Timmins and his partner Abbie Walker, both aged 25.

Chad said: "It used to be a chip shop before but it was closed for just under a year.

"We took it over in September. We've cleaned it up so it's now spotless.

Chad Timmins and his partner Abbie Walker who have opened Chad's Chippy in Walsall

"I used to work in a chip shop in West Bromwich about two year's ago but wanted to start my own business.

"There was so much to be done at first but now it's open I'm really happy.

"We're using beef dripping because it makes the food taste better in my opinion. We've got customers who are already coming back saying it's nice and that they will come regularly now."