Application submitted to turn Lower Gornal's Five Ways Inn into apartments

The Five Ways Inn

A planning application to alter the use of the Himley Road pub was submitted to Dudley Council last week.

A two-storey extension is being proposed by the architects Affordable Homes Designs who promised to keep the facade and any other attractive features.

In the design and access statement the architect said: "The proposed two-storey/first-floor side extension will be in keeping with the existing scale and size of the pub. The size of the apartments will be similar to other apartments in the area and will meet the local authority's current standards with regard to living accommodation size and space."

The architect added: "The two-storey side extension will be similar in appearance to the existing pub. The character of the building will remain unchanged apart from repair, refurbishment or like-for-like replacement of necessary features.