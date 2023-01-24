Altecnic acquires new premises

Altecnic’s new premises, located in Stafford, near M6 – J14

Following a period of sustained growth for Altecnic, the new property adds further warehouse and office space and represents a significant investment in Altecnic. This investment will allow Altecnic to further expand its stockholding, scale assembly operations, and develop a dedicated training centre.

It is located close to Altecnic’s existing Stafford HQ and has access to M6 junction 14.

Gary Perry, managing director at Altecnic, said: “The significant investment by our parent company in these new facilities is testament to Caleffi’s long term commitment to growing its UK footprint and supporting our loyal customer base.

“Being able to acquire such premises in Stafford means our experienced team will continue to deliver industry leading service for our customers every day.

“We have big plans for the new premises to not only improve the capability of our operations, but as an opportunity to further increase our sustainability. We also look forward to continuing to offer our employees a great environment in which to work. All of which will benefit our customers for years to come.

“We look forward to welcoming customers and employees to the facility following it’s refit later in 2023.”

Altecnic, winner of medium/large business of the year 2022 at Staffordshire Chambers Business Awards, is the UK's leading supplier of hydronic solutions. Established near Stafford in the 1980s, the company supplies more than 5,000 product lines to customers throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The company provides trade merchants, plumbing and heating engineers and specifiers with a comprehensive range of plumbing products, including; thermostatic mixing valves, underfloor heating, sealed systems, dirt and air separation, backflow prevention and vessels and a whole lot more.