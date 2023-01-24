14 out of 16 staff set to be made redundant at Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

14 out of the 16 staff members at the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway are set to be made redundant

Bridgnorth's funicular railway was forced to close last month as a result of a deteriorating wall on a neighbouring council property which posed a serious safety risk to the railway.

Director of the railway, Dr Malvern Tipping, has since called in solicitors over the threat to jobs and fears that repair work to the wall might not begin until after Easter.

One of the staff members who has been made redundant told the Shropshire Star: "I'm devastated honestly. Only the manager and the engineer are staying, everyone else is going.

"We closed at 12pm on December 21 when an engineer from the council visited us. He looked at the wall and told us to stop immediately. He said, 'you have to stop, it's too dangerous. I can't make it safe.'

"We've reported the state of that wall to the council for ages and ages, and it's been noted and ignored. This morning, we were supposed to have an engineer from Shropshire Council in attendance, but they didn't turn up and now it's been pushed to Friday.

"Nobody's putting any pressure on the council to get this sorted."

Commenting on the redundancies, director of the railway Malvern Tipping said: "We've begun stage one of consultations for redundancy and 14 out of 16 staff members are set to be made redundant.

"Our engineer Barry Evans has spoken to staff members, many of whom look forward to when they can resume their jobs - if the town council can repair the wall.

"The redundancies are a result of the town council failing to come up with a way to cover the cost of staff wages."

Just last week, Malvern Tipping said he had called in solicitors over fears that the railway would have to look at redundancies. He commented: "I've heard absolutely nothing from the town council since this whole thing started.

"I asked them if they were going to cover staff costs or if we'd have to look at making them redundant, and they said no, don't make them redundant, we can give you answers in the New Year.

"But they've kept postponing a decision and now they sound non-committal on the subject."

Dr Tipping added: "We've had loss insurers in so we can recoup our losses in some other way and insure that the town council pays us an adequate amount of compensation.

"The intention is for us to reopen, but there are problems. Does the town council have enough finances to do the needed work on the property?

"They said the railway would be open by Easter, but I can't even see the work having started by then. Nothing's happened.

"If they'd properly maintained this wall over the years, this wouldn't have happened. The town council has neglected to maintain their property."

Dr Tipping also said that the rent has been waived for the Winding House Tea Rooms, which have been severely impacted by the closure of the railway.

Spokesperson for Bridgnorth Town Council, Clare Turner, said: "Bridgnorth Town Council are in the process of undertaking investigations, including discussing next steps with various stakeholders, including specialist engineers, Shropshire Council and, of course, the Cliff Railway.

"Once those investigations and discussions have taken place, we propose to set out our substantive position. We are keen to resolve matters promptly having regard to any professional advice we receive. However, we reserve our position in all respects.