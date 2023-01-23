Aldi supermarket in Dudley to reopen doors after major revamp

Aldi closed its store in Priory Road for refurbishment on Friday.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store employs 42 staff and the refurbishment is expected to create additional jobs.

Customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During reopening week, the store will be offering a range of bedroom comforts such as a Mega Bounce Duvet from £14.99, Mega Bounce Pillow Pair for £8.99 and Easy Care Duvet Sets from £12.99.

Aldi store manager David Powell said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”