Ladder for the Black Country: Ground-breaking apprenticeship training

warehouse

The initiative seeks to tackle the region’s skills shortage and increase the number of apprentices being taken on by employers within the warehouse/logistic sector across the region.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and chairman of the West Midlands Combined Authority, said: “I’m delighted that this public-private partnership has been set up to help accelerate the take up of apprenticeships, especially amongst marginalised young people who have been hit so hard by the pandemic and current economic slowdown.

“This apprenticeship training pilot aims to attract and inspire young people, unlocking their talents while getting them ready for work in our growth industries like construction, digital and logistics."

The scheme includes a six-week training course to support young people into sustainable jobs and apprenticeships, financial support for eligible participants with cost-of-living items such as travel, childcare and IT equipment.

It will focus on employers who can offer good apprenticeships at the end of the training, paying at least the real living wage, and in addition offer support, including mentoring and coaching.