Almost half of residents want to set up new money making venture

Residents want to earn more money

A survey published by BT showed that 44 per cent of the West Midlands’ workforce would like to launch their own venture in 2023, with one in three (35 per cent) setting their sights on running a new business online.

The research spoke to 127 members of the public, and 51 people running a business or side hustle across the region.

It found that 80 per cent of those already running a business or side hustle feel they couldn’t do so without reliable broadband and mobile connectivity and almost half (47 per cent) are running their businesses solely online.

Mobile phones were also revealed to now be the top tool for running a business with 71 per cent of people relying solely on their devices to run their operations.

BT's Small and Medium Enterprise managing director Chris Sims said: “From side hustles at the kitchen table to start-ups and scale-ups, at BT Business we recognise that reliable and fast connectivity is the backbone of small and medium businesses up and down the UK.