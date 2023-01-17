Bridgnorth pub 'with significant potential' available to buy

The Bull

The Bull, 13 Bridge Street, Bridgnorth, is being marketed by Halls Commercial Property.

A listing on Rightmove says: "This is a substantial property with significant potential currently comprising of a licensed premises with ancillary accommodation and car parking.

"It is prominently located in the sought after town and a rare opportunity to acquire a freehold property in the town of Bridgnorth."

Inside The Bull

"The property comprises of a substantial property that is in part two and part single storey with a cellar area and benefits from a car parking area accessed from Bridge Street.

"It is currently arranged to provide a licensed public house with accommodation providing former changing rooms that were used by Bridgnorth Rugby Club."

"The property is understood not to be Listed, but is located in an established Conservation Area."