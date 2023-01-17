Notification Settings

Bridgnorth pub 'with significant potential' available to buy

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

A pub with 'significant potential' is on the market for offers in excess of £425,000.

The Bull
The Bull

The Bull, 13 Bridge Street, Bridgnorth, is being marketed by Halls Commercial Property.

A listing on Rightmove says: "This is a substantial property with significant potential currently comprising of a licensed premises with ancillary accommodation and car parking.

"It is prominently located in the sought after town and a rare opportunity to acquire a freehold property in the town of Bridgnorth."

Inside The Bull

"The property comprises of a substantial property that is in part two and part single storey with a cellar area and benefits from a car parking area accessed from Bridge Street.

"It is currently arranged to provide a licensed public house with accommodation providing former changing rooms that were used by Bridgnorth Rugby Club."

Inside The Bull

"The property is understood not to be Listed, but is located in an established Conservation Area."

For full details, visit https://www.onthemarket.com/details/12747113/?channel=commercial

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

