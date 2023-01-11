Strong final quarter for Lookers

The Lookers Mercedes-Benz dealership in Wolverhampton

The board now expects underlying profit before tax for the full year to be greater than £80 million.

This compares to £90.1m in 2021, which included £9.8m of Covid support.

The group includes Mercedez-Benz dealerships in Shrewsbury, Stourbridge, Walsall and Wolverhampton, and BMW in Stafford.

Chief executive Mark Raban said: "We've enjoyed a strong close to the year, outperforming the new retail market, leading to an increase in our full year profit expectations. This has been achieved against a context of significant supply chain disruption and unprecedented inflationary cost pressure. Despite a number of ongoing trading headwinds, we have started 2023 confidently. "

Trading in the final quarter was ahead of the board's expectations with underlying pre-tax profit greater than in the fourth quarter of 2021.