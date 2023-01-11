Popular Wednesfield cafe reopens under new management after couple take on business

Matt and Hayley Furgusson have taken over the New Penguin Cafe

The New Penguin Cafe, previously named Penguin Cafe, has reopened after a couple bought the business at the end of 2022.

Matt Furgusson, 36, said he bought the business in Lichfield Road for his wife Hayley, 35, after seeing the for-sale sign and thought it would be a great opportunity for her to have her own little business.

The cafe had previously been open for over 20 years according to Matt, but after the previous owners decided to close the business, Matt has taken over, completed a refurbishment and the café had its grand opening on Monday, January 9.

Speaking after the opening, Matt said: "It was all a big rush as the owner wanted to get a deal done and before December 31, and so we sorted a price and shook hands.

"I have a separate business which is a plastering and painting business and so I completed a refurbishment of the place as it had become a little tired, but it is all looking good now.

"We really hope to bring the good times back to the place. It is really popular with the local community, and so we want people to know it isn't closed but we have taken over and it is reopened.

The couple bought the cafe after seeing the 'for sale' sign outside

"Hopefully we can bring the good times back to the Penguin as it needed a new lease of life - it has been here over 20 years and so people recognise the name. That's why I kept the name with a little addition because people know about it."

Traditional breakfast items, as well as lunches including curries, are some of the items available at the café.