Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Higher level of new business failing in Birmingham

By John CorserBirminghamBusinessPublished:

Birmingham has seen one of the highest percentages of new business failures.

Research from CMC Markets revealed Reading as the UK city opening the most successful new businesses in the last five years, with just 0.13 per cent going into liquidation.

The study used business intelligence software to analyse how many businesses were incorporated in the UK’s largest 25 cities from December 2017 to December 2022 compared to the number that went into administration, liquidation, or were dissolved.

Stoke-on-Trent was in second place at 0.21 per cent with 6,228 new businesses opening in the last five years and just 13 reported closures.

The city with the least successful new businesses was Southampton with 3.04 per cent – 162 – of 5,337 new businesses closing.

Sheffield was next worst at three per cent followed by Birmingham with 333 or 16,330 failing – 2.04 per cent.

Business
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News