Nando's launches latest student discount scheme

Published:

Nando’s has released details of its first-ever student discount.

Nando's is a popular destination

The chain, with restaurants across the region, is offering students 20% off between 11.30am-5pm from Monday to Wednesday throughout January.

A Nando's spokeswoman said: "Last August saw the return of the Results Day Dash, offering students free chicken across the nation to celebrate their exam results.

"The launch of Nando’s Student Discount is the latest commitment from the iconic chicken chain to support its loyal student fanbase."

To access the discount, students over 16 need to sign up online from today where they can redeem the 20% on their menu favourites to eat in at the Nando’s of their choice.

Alongside the new student offer, Nando’s has just announced the return of the VUSA XX HOT eyewateringly-hot spice level, which heat heads can order as part of the newly-launched 2023 menu.

For more details of the discount, visit nandos.co.uk/profile/benefits/student-discount

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

