Pubs toast welcome uplift in trade after tough Covid years

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 30/12/2022 Old Crown, Carters Lane, Halesowen, Stav Smith has taken the pub over and inviting the community back in. Stav is pictured with his step son and assistant manager Connor Martin. ...

Constant strikes on the railway has hit the night time economy with people often opting to stay at home than stump up for taxis or Uber, which prices surged as the trains dried up.

However, pubs and clubs reported a brisk trade with revellers ready to party if they eventually got to their preferred destination.

Halesowen publican Stav Smith from the Old Crown, Carters Lane, said: “A lot of people will remember they had a lot of fun this Christmas and New Year.

“I’ve got two pubs and I visited a lot a more across the Black Country and the atmosphere was great fun everywhere.”

“I am not saying we are pre-Covid levels yet but compared to the last two Christmases when everyone seemed too scared to enjoy themselves it was great.” He added: “We are lucky at the Old Crown because Carters Lane is no where near a train station so we are not affected by the strikes. But my other pub in Erdington is by the train station and staff are finding it hard to get into work and home again.”

Stav, who campaigns for disabled rights at football stadiums and music venues after being confined to a wheelchair when younger, still believes in the profitable power of the pint. He said: “People can see pubs closing all over the place, either changed into shops, bulldozed for flats or turned into a HMO. It is sad but the thing is, well run, good pubs will survive this cost of living crisis. The smoking ban saw a lot of bad pubs go to the wall but to survive and thrive pubs have to adapt.

“The Old Crown is a community pub and we will be setting up sports teams, serving quality food at an affordable price. We are bringing live entertainment back

January is traditionally the slowest month of the year for the hospitality industry with owners taking different approaches. Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin is slashing prices to entice punters with many draught favourites on sale for 99p whereas others are either closing for the month, or sealing off part of the premises to save on heating bills. A historic Bloxwich pub which locals feared would be lost forever has had a £225,000 refurbishment and new management team appointed demonstrating the confidence of the brewery in the future of Black Country hospitality.

New landlord Daryl Billing said: “We’ve got a fantastic offering of entertainment on offer here. Between our events throughout the week to our weekend music and live sport there really is something for everyone.

“I also cannot wait to work with the community in supporting local events and causes in the coming weeks and months.” However, The Sir Robert Peel’s staff and regulars could not toast Christmas Day after being forced to close due to a water leak, which was fixed the next day.

The Sir Robert Peel has been reopened under Craft Union Pub Company banner but is part of the Stonegate group which was formed following the acquisition of 333 pubs from Mitchell & Butlers in 2010.

City and town centre bars, pubs and clubs have been hit by the train strikes which wrecked public transport. Owner of The Garrison, Dale End, Birmingham, Thomas O’Rourke praised his customers for finding a way to get to the pub. He said: “People want to enjoy themselves after Covid, we have seen our passing trade and traditional trade increase in the run up to Christmas and over the festive period.”

The Campaign for Real Ale reported in 2022 five pubs a week were closing down across the country with 290 being demolished or repurposed in the previous 12 months. Many of which never reopened after the pandemic. In Sandwell the Hollybush, The Uplands, has closed and owners want to convert it into a giant HMO. However restaurants also reported higher festive numbers than last year.