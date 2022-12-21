Milestone for JCB electric mini excavator

JCB went into full production with the world’s first volume-produced all-electric mini excavator in 2019. Employees at JCB Compact Products in Cheadle, Staffordshire, gathered on the shop floor to cheer the 1,000th 19C-E model off the production line.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford said: “We are delighted with the success of JCB’s electric mini excavator, which is proving very popular around the world, particularly in North America, France and the UK where there is a growing demand for zero emissions equipment operating in urban environments.”

JCB has been at the forefront of the development of electric technology to meet customers’ demands for zero-emission products and the company has led the way with the introduction of a battery-electric solution for smaller machines.

The 19C-1E is a staggering five times quieter than its diesel counterpart and can be fully charged in under two hours and can complete a typical full shift on a single charge. The model has been a big hit with companies working inside buildings and in emissions and noise-sensitive inner-city areas. It is perfect for working indoors or outdoors, in factories, tunnels or basements, for digging foundations, or on utility projects.