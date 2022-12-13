Metal recycling factory approved near Bridgnorth despite pollution concerns

Site location plan. Picture: Shropshire Council

Circular Resources (UK) Ltd want to take old electronic equipment like computer motherboards and extract the precious metals from the waste so it doesn't have to be mined in places like China and imported to the UK.

Worfield & Rudge Parish Council and residents had objected to the plant being based at the Stanmore Business Park which is some 3km from Bridgnorth town centre.

Resident Peter Wilson said he had concerns that arsenic, lead and cancer-causing chemicals could be released in the process.

"There is no reference to our these concerns or a justification in the conclusions," he told Tuesday's meeting of Shropshire Council's southern planning committee.

"If there is factual evidence why is it not being produced."

Mr Wilson asked for the decision to be deferred to a future meeting.

But councillors lined up to support the plan after going to visit the site on Tuesday morning.

Worfield county ward councillor Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council's portfolio holder for highways and regulatory services told the committee by letter that he was aware of local concerns. But he said: "We have to listen to what the experts say. The Environment Agency has no objection, Public Protection has no objection."

Councillor Marshall urged his colleagues to approve the plan "for the betterment of the whole of my division".

He said it would bring in new jobs and put Shropshire at the heart of a new technology.

The company's agent said it was tried and tested technology which extracted metals from products in "perfect form" so they could be used again. It will also bring 20 new jobs to the area with the prospect of more in the future.

Councillor Tony Parsons said his fears were allayed with regard to emissions, and the "ground-breaking" technology would be good for Shropshire.

And Councillor Nigel Lumby said: "It is in the middle of nowhere, it seems the ideal industrial estate.

"The regulation of it is for others to determine," he said after hearing that the site would need another permit from the council before getting one from the Environment Agency.

"We should be clearing up our own mess and not exporting it to another country," he added.

Councillor Andy Boddington said: "This is cutting edge, we should not be nervous of new tech."

And Councillor Ed Potter said he supported the plan which was "great for Shropshire, great for the economy".

The committee voted unanimously to approve the plan, subject to conditions.

The committee report says the majority of the new processing plant and equipment would be installed within the existing building which is the subject to the proposed change of use to allow such manufacturing activity.

Certain parts of the air abatement system (flues/stacks) would protrude outside the existing building and as such require planning permission. It is also proposed to install a small water tank to the rear of the building on the rear forecourt.

Batches of approximately 300kg would be processed ensuring that the temperature does not exceed the melting point of metals for recovery. This results in a granular product that is rich in metals

The processing plant itself would operate on a 24/7 basis. However, deliveries of feedstock to the site and removal of finished products would only be undertaken during normal working hours. There would also be no HGV movements on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Annual inputs are estimated to be approximately 4,000 tonnes. Total vehicle movements are therefore estimated at no more than 10 double movements a week.

The proposed development would require a ‘bespoke’ permit regulated by the Environment Agency, although during the initial start-up phase the regulator would be Shropshire Council.

A permit application for the start-up phase has been submitted to Shropshire Council and will be determined by the council’s Public Protection department.