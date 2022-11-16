Revenue rises for Hill & Smith

The group makes barriers at Bilston

The group, which include the Hill & Smith barriers business at Springvale Business Park, Bilston, said trading had been robust.

Its operating companies continued to take pricing actions to offset cost input inflation.

Operating margins were ahead of the first half of the year and the same period last year.

It expects full year operating profit from continuing operations to be ahead of the top end of analyst predictions,

Hill & Smith also expect to make further progress in 2023.

The galvanizing division continued to perform strongly, supported by good volume growth in the UnitedStates and the engineered solutions division delivered strong revenue and profit growth in the period with buoyant levels of demand.