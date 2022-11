The Swan on Pelsall Road. Image: Google

The Kingswinford-based business has agreed the purchase of The Swan, Pelsall Road, Walsall.

It is hoped that this will be finalised by the end of this year.

The Swan on the main road between Brownhills and Pelsall has been closed since the end of October.

Once the purchase is completed, there will be a period of refurbishment to bring the pub back to its best.