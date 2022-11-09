The headquarters in Wolverhampton

It is set to sell Eagle Brewery in Bedford to Spanish brewer SA Damm for an undisclosed amount.

Eagle's beers will continue to be sold as part of the CMBC portfolio as part of the deal. The sale is expected to complete by the end of 2022.

SA Damm is known in the UK for Estrella Damm lager. CMBC and SA Damm have had a long partnership distributing Estrella Damm which has been packaged for the Uk market for 12 years at Eagle. All 67 brewery staff will transfer to the new owners.

CMBC's logistics operation will continue at the current location in Bedford for about 12 months before moving to a new location.

Eagle was part of the Charles Wells business that was bought by the former Marston's brewing operation in 2017.