WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 29/09/22.Nicholas Smith, gets set to celebrate ten years of Smithridge Healthcare, Darlington Street, Wolverhampton..

Managing director Nicholas Smith opened Smithridge Healthcare Ltd in 2012 as a recruitment specialist for the healthcare sector.

With offices in Wolverhampton, Swindon and Birmingham the company now employs many people looking for careers in various areas of healthcare.

For the anniversary, Smithridge Healthcare will host a celebration on Saturday at The Mount Hotel, Tettenhall, for staff and clients with a three course meal on the evening, a raffle and a live band.

Smithridge Healthcare focuses on providing training and recruitment services for the nursing and healthcare sector, placing healthcare professionals into nursing and care homes.