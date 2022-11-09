Notification Settings

Healthcare firm celebrates special milestone

BusinessPublished:

A healthcare recruitment company will celebrate 10 years of serving the healthcare community this weekend.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 29/09/22.Nicholas Smith, gets set to celebrate ten years of Smithridge Healthcare, Darlington Street, Wolverhampton..
Managing director Nicholas Smith opened Smithridge Healthcare Ltd in 2012 as a recruitment specialist for the healthcare sector.

With offices in Wolverhampton, Swindon and Birmingham the company now employs many people looking for careers in various areas of healthcare.

For the anniversary, Smithridge Healthcare will host a celebration on Saturday at The Mount Hotel, Tettenhall, for staff and clients with a three course meal on the evening, a raffle and a live band.

Smithridge Healthcare focuses on providing training and recruitment services for the nursing and healthcare sector, placing healthcare professionals into nursing and care homes.

The company was recently a finalist in the "Commitment to the Community" category of the Black Country Chamber awards, and is excited to see what the future holds with expansion plans into the NHS, Domiciliary Care and the opening of a Care and Support Division.

