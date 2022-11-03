Record sales for Howdens

Howden Joinery

They were up 6.6 per cent on the year from June 11 to October 29 and had improved by 44.7 per cent on the same period in 2019 before the pandemic.

The international businesses continued to grow strongly with revenue 24.5 per cent higher than the same period in 2021 and up 95.4 per cent on 2019.

Howdens has depots across the Black Country, Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Chief executive Andrew Livingston said: "Howdens achieved a record performance in our important peak trading period. We continued to gain market share supporting our customers with a strong product line-up, high stock availability and outstanding service. Trade customers have remained busy into the autumn with a good pipeline of work, as consumers continue to invest in and improve their homes. Our kitchen and joinery markets are large and attractive, and we are prioritising investment for future growth through our successful strategic initiatives."