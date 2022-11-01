Revenues up at pest control and hygiene group Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial at Castlegate Way, Dudley

The group, which has a commercial cleaning base employing more than 100 at Castlegate Way in Dudley, said ongoing and total revenues were both up 18.9% at £900.9 million and £901.3m, respectively.

Sales from disinfection services were £3.6m, or £8.6m lower than in the year-prior period.

The firm also noted it had "continued to successfully manage inflationary pressures" and maintained its full-year outlook for the underlying business.

Chief executive Andy Ransom said: "This has been another good quarter for Rentokil Initial. Supported by the essential nature of our services and ability to offset cost inflation through pricing, we continue to deliver both good growth and profitability, while retaining high levels of customer and colleague retention."

Elsewhere, Rentokil completed its acquisition of Terminix during the quarter, creating a "global leader" in pest control, and hygiene and well-being, and the leader in pest control in North America.