Rising costs and reduced sales help force Wednesbury pub to close

By John CorserWednesburyBusiness

A Wednesbury pub is closing while its owners try to find suitable new management to take it on.

The Cottage Spring in Wednesbury
The Cottage Spring in Wednesbury

The Cottage Spring in Franchise Street, Falling Heath, is part of the Woodsetton-based Holden's Brewery's chain.

Managing director Jonothan Holden said the pub, which dates back to the 18th Century, would be shutting next week.

He put it partly down to rising energy costs and reduced sales.

"It is not making any money for us currently. With the right tenants it could do something," he explained.

Mr Holden said it was the only one of Holden's pubs that was shutting, but warned that the rising costs of energy were starting to bite hard.

"We are considering options for the Cottage Spring. If anyone is interested in becoming the tenant they should contact us," he added.

Holden's, which has a tied estate of 19 pubs, has owned the two-bar pub – one of its smaller pubs – since the 1950s.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

