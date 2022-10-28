Rising costs and reduced sales help force Wednesbury pub to close

The Cottage Spring in Wednesbury

The Cottage Spring in Franchise Street, Falling Heath, is part of the Woodsetton-based Holden's Brewery's chain.

Managing director Jonothan Holden said the pub, which dates back to the 18th Century, would be shutting next week.

He put it partly down to rising energy costs and reduced sales.

"It is not making any money for us currently. With the right tenants it could do something," he explained.

Mr Holden said it was the only one of Holden's pubs that was shutting, but warned that the rising costs of energy were starting to bite hard.

"We are considering options for the Cottage Spring. If anyone is interested in becoming the tenant they should contact us," he added.