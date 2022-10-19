Business director swapping suit for boxing gloves for White Collar Boxing fight supporting Cancer Research UK

James Pittaway is swapping his business attire for boxing gloves.

James Pittaway, 39, general manager and director at summit garage in Dudley, has no previous boxing experience but will step into the ring at Villa Park on November 19 after completing an eight-week training camp.

The event is organised by UWCB (Ultra White Collar Boxing) which also provide the professional training at Rigs Fitness in Moseley.

The camp will give James the chance to learn all the skills he needs, but most importantly is where he will be matched to his opponent, just two days before the charity boxing match.

The fight will take place in front of a sell-out crowd with all proceeds going to charity.

All guests are in for an unforgettable night with ‘walk-out’ music blasting out as the fighters enter the ring and battle in 3, 2-minute rounds, with fighters pushing for the title and bragging rights.

Cancer Research UK is a charity close to James’ heart, having seen friends and family fight cancer, many losing but some beating it with the support of CRUK

Over the last forty years, cancer survival in the UK has doubled. In the 1970s just one in four people survived their disease for ten years or more but today two in four survive.