New Ibstock factory to be commissioned next year

Ibstock is investing in its factories at Aldridge

Ibstock is investing £60 million in the factory at Stubbers Green Road as industry demand for bricks soars.

The adjacent Aldridge brick factory in Coppice Lane is also being upgraded.

The redeveloped facilities will deliver annual capacity of 115 million bricks – a net increase in current capacity of 75 million bricks.

Ibstock, which also has a site at Cheslyn Hay, has reported a strong trading performance supported by robust demand in the third quarter of its financial year to the end of September.

Trading was ahead of expectations and the board now expects 2022 performance to be above its previous expectations

In clay bricks sales volumes were marginally above the same three months a year earlier.

Ibstock said the new facilities at Aldridge will provide the group with efficient, low-cost capacity, support the diversification of its product range, and produce the UK's first net-zero carbon bric

Chief executive Joe Hudson said: "Our strong trading in the first half of the year continued through the third quarter, supported by robust demand across our end markets. We remain focused on serving our customers, through providing high quality, sustainable products and solutions to create much-needed homes and spaces across the UK.

"We are making good progress in line with the strategy set out in March, and have continued to invest in areas that support our plans to capture growth opportunities across both our existing markets and new, fast growth segments of the construction sector.