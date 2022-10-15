Black Country Chamber of Commerce Business Awards winners revealed

The shop floor at large business of the year winners Voestalpine Metsec in Oldbury

voestalpine Metsec in Broadwell Road won the large business of the year award.

Winners were announced at a gala evening at Wolverhampton Racecourse last night.

It was a return to a normal awards ceremony for the chamber event following its delivery as a virtual and hybrid event for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Sequins, posh frocks and black ties from 62 finalists hit the red carpet as the winners of 14 categories were revealed at the sell-out event.

The annual awards, hosted this year by ITV weatherman Des Coleman and now in their 21st year, recognise the work of Black Country businesses and featured several new categories reflecting the breadth and scope of regional economic activities.

The small business of the year was Brierley Hill-based construction experts Building Services NOW which was started in 2018.

Formbend, the West Bromwich tube manipulation and welded assemblies firm, were presented with the family business of the year award. It made it an awards double for the company, which was started in 1966, after winning the same category in the Express & Star Business Awards in June.

Full list of award winners

Formbend won family business of the year. Stuart Sefton (manufacturing director), Bryan Rolls (lead manufacture engineer), Graham Upton (product manager) and James Hateley (managing director)

Family business of the year: Formbend, West Bromwich. Highly commended – CLM Construction Supplies, Bilston.

Small business of the year: Building Services NOW, Brierley Hill. Highly commended – Nant, Wolverhampton.

Large business of the year: voestalpine Metsec, Oldbury. Highly commended – Juniper Training, Wolverhampton.

Start-up business of the year: Let’s Sanify, Tipton. Highly commended – MoRServ, Wolverhampton.

Excellence in professional services: MET Recruitment UK, Dudley. Highly Commended – TNM Architecture, Wolverhampton.

Excellence in manufacturing and engineering: Ramfoam, Tividale. Highly commended – KUKA, Halesowen.

Third sector business of the year: Reach & Unite Outreach & Empowerment Community Interest Company, Wolverhampton. Highly commended – Gordon Moody, Dudley.

Excellence in international trade: Alucast, Wednesbury. Highly commended – KMB Shipping, Tipton.

Black Country business person of the year: Paul Hull of KMB Shipping, Tipton.

Business commitment to the community: Halesowen Business Improvement District. Highly commended – Nant, Wolverhampton.

Marketing or communications campaign of the year: Rothley Ltd, Wolverhampton. Highly commended – GMS Group, Tividale.

Excellence in diversity and equality: Wolverhampton City Credit Union. Highly commended – West Midlands Trains.

Excellence in tech and innovation: Nant, Wolverhampton. Highly commended – IPU Group, West Bromwich.