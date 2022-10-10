New car orders grow for JLR

The New Range Rover

The luxury car maker's orders stood at 205,000.

Demand for the New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport and Defender remain strong, accounting for more than 145,000 of the orders.

JLR, which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 north of Wolverhampton said sales improved in the three months to September, but they are still being held up by by a shortage of microchips which is impacting on production.

The company. which has production plants at Solihull and Castle Bromwich in the West Midlands, had retail sales for the quarter of 88,121 vehicles, an increase of 9,296 – 11.8 per cent – from the three months to June.

In China it was up 38 per cent and North America 27 per cent but for the UK it was down seven per cent and Europe down 10 per cent.

Land Rovers made up 70,781 of retail sales with Jaguars at 17,340.

JLR expects to report unaudited results for the three months to September in the first half of November.

Wholesale volumes were 75,307 units in the period – up four per cent.