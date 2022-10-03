Plan.com expands with acquisition of Telford firm and opening of new office

The enlarged business has also unveiled a brand-new office in Birmingham, giving it a presence in three different locations and a combined team of over 170 personnel.

The deal will see the hugely successful Telserve Group become a plan.com company, with its senior leadership team, including managing director Stuart Box remaining with the business to support the group’s UK expansion.

The newly expanded plan.com business will continue to be headquartered in Douglas on the Isle of Man, where it plans to unveil its recently constructed, state-of-the-art headquarters in early 2023.

Plan.com specialises in the provision of innovative connectivity and productivity solutions to businesses throughout the UK via its award-winning my.plan platform.

In 2021 the group launched its brand-new hosted proposition, followed closely by the announcement of its partnership with TalkTalk and most recently, its MVNO with EE in July this year.

Dan Craddock, CEO and co-founder of plan.com, said: “I’m delighted to welcome the team at Telserve into the plan.com group. They have an established, successful direct business model that complements our partner-led route to market perfectly. Our combined expertise will provide a strong foundation for continued expansion in the UK and presents exciting opportunities to build on our market-leading reputation.

“Telserve has been a trusted, plan.com partner for over six years and our newly, enlarged business presents significant benefits and opportunities for our partners, customers, and employees. We’re looking forward to working with Stuart and the team on this exciting chapter in our partnership.”

Telserve is one of the fastest growing digital communications specialists. Headed by an experienced team of 60 professionals, Telserve offers a comprehensive range of services that help businesspeople work securely and smarter – at home, at the office or on the move.

Mr Box added: “Plan.com has an exceptional reputation as a market leader and innovator. We’re excited to work with them to strengthen the business’ already enviable offering and to playing a key part in the exciting expansion plans of our combined team.