Emstrey Crematorium and Cemetery at Shrewsbury

The firm, which operates crematoria at Lichfield, Stourport, Telford and Shrewsbury, swung to a pre-tax loss of £156 million for the 26 weeks to July 1, 2022, from a profit of £50.5 million a year earlier.

Underlying operating profit for the period was £14.7 million compared with £37.8 million. Meanwhile, revenue was £166.9 million compared with £189 million.

The company said it booked a total impairment of £62.9 million of non-current assets following slower funeral market-share growth and more branch direct cremations.

Kate Davidson, chief executive, said: “Over the past few years our business has risen to the challenges presented by Covid-19.

"We have continued to deliver excellent customer service whilst also implementing our new strategy as well as preparing and achieving FCA regulatory approval for new funeral plan rules, whilst recognising the short-term adverse impact on our financial performance.