Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Flooring group Victoria trading in line with expectations

By James PughWyre ForestBusinessPublished:

Flooring group Victoria said it is trading in line with expectations, with revenue, earnings and cash flow all in line with market forecasts.

Victoria Carpets has its head office in Kidderminster
Victoria Carpets has its head office in Kidderminster

The Kidderminster-headquartered business said it continues to successfully navigate the "current challenging macroeconomic environment" with service improvement, input cost hedging and price increases "where necessary".

Geoff Wilding, executive chair, said: "The board remains mindful of the macroeconomic headwinds across the globe and, whilst we benefit from the inherent resilience of the business, numerous actions are being taken to mitigate their impact.

"Alongside this, operational management continues to be laser-focused on integration of recent acquisitions and execution of detailed synergy plans that will drive higher productivity, lower costs, and better customer service."

For the financial year that ended April 2, Victoria's pre-tax loss widened to £12.4 million from £7.5 million the year before, while revenue jumped to £1.02 billion from £662.3 million.

The group will provide a full update on trading for the 26 weeks ended October 1 2022 when it announces its interim results in November.

Business
News
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News