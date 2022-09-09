Flooring group Victoria trading in line with expectations

Victoria Carpets has its head office in Kidderminster

The Kidderminster-headquartered business said it continues to successfully navigate the "current challenging macroeconomic environment" with service improvement, input cost hedging and price increases "where necessary".

Geoff Wilding, executive chair, said: "The board remains mindful of the macroeconomic headwinds across the globe and, whilst we benefit from the inherent resilience of the business, numerous actions are being taken to mitigate their impact.

"Alongside this, operational management continues to be laser-focused on integration of recent acquisitions and execution of detailed synergy plans that will drive higher productivity, lower costs, and better customer service."

For the financial year that ended April 2, Victoria's pre-tax loss widened to £12.4 million from £7.5 million the year before, while revenue jumped to £1.02 billion from £662.3 million.