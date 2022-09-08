Ladder for the Black Country: Fresh funding for skills centre

Walsall Leather Skills Centre

The centre is run by Ladder for the Black Country member Performance Through People, working alongside the Worshipful Company of Saddlers.

The funding is coming from Walsall Business Services, an organisation that supports local businesses and individuals if they believe there is a benefit to Walsall, with the first of two £5,000 grants utilised for specialist learner tools to be used in the centre.

The second £5,000 will go to The Equine Fitters Council to administer and operate a new directory of Equine Fitters.

Rob Colbourne, the chief executive of PTP, which is part of the BCTG Group, explained that the directory is being formalised to improve standards.

He said: “There is currently no statutory requirement that a person fitting a saddle, bit, bridle or harness meets standards of training, conduct, or professional development.

“This is an important issue for the trade, as ill-fitting saddles can harm horses.

“As a result, The Equine Fitters Council evaluated the needs and developed a new set of occupational standards, along with a code of conduct and professional practice.

“This directory, along with the specialist tools and other resources paid via the grant to The Worshipful Company of Saddlers and Equine Fitters Council will ensure that the centre trains apprentices to the highest standards.”