Müller farmers to get another milk price increase

Inside Müller's Telford plant

Farmers who meet the conditions for the Müller Advantage programme will receive a milk price of 48p per litre from October 1 – a 1p increase.

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

Rob Hutchison, joint chief executive officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “As always we will do everything we can to support our farmers and protect the security of supply.

"In the coming months we will continue to closely monitor the various factors which influence farm gate milk price, including farm supplies.”