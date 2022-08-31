Notification Settings

Aldi investing £15m in West Midlands as part of expansion plans

By John Corser

Supermarket chain Aldi is on track to invest more than £15 million in new and upgraded stores across the West Midlands this year.

Aldi will open a new store in Walsall

The 2022 expansion plans for the West Midlands include a new store in Walsall, as well as an extension in Bearwood.

The investment is part of the supermarket’s rapid expansion drive in recent years. It is on track to create 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year, and also announced last week that it would be hiring for 413 store roles in the West Midlands conurbation area between now and the end of the year.

Giles Hurley, chief executive for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve been helping Britain find the best value for money when it comes to their weekly shops for more than 30 years – and now more than ever we’re seeing heightened demand for our unbeatable prices.

“However, we know there are still areas that don’t have a store, or that need more to meet the increased customer demand we’ve witnessed in recent months. Our 2022 expansion plans are helping to achieve that, making the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket more accessible to even more people.”

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

