Aldi investing £15m in West Midlands as part of expansion plans

Aldi will open a new store in Walsall

The 2022 expansion plans for the West Midlands include a new store in Walsall, as well as an extension in Bearwood.

The investment is part of the supermarket’s rapid expansion drive in recent years. It is on track to create 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year, and also announced last week that it would be hiring for 413 store roles in the West Midlands conurbation area between now and the end of the year.

Giles Hurley, chief executive for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve been helping Britain find the best value for money when it comes to their weekly shops for more than 30 years – and now more than ever we’re seeing heightened demand for our unbeatable prices.