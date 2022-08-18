Merry Hill welcomes new luxury brand

Merry Hill shopping centre

The luxury footwear and accessories brand will offer a full assortment of collections for men and women, including handbags, footwear and jewellery.

The new 2,043 sq ft store is located on the upper mall next to Pandora and in the same area of the Brierley Hill centre that includes Mango, Dune and Diffusion.

The retailer will launch its new autumn collection which will be available in store from Monday.

Kurt Geiger London’s opening will bolster Merry Hill’s strong premium fashion offering, which includes Flannels, Hobbs, Jayley Collection and Tessuti.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “The arrival of Kurt Geiger London is a great addition to our strong fashion offering at Merry Hill and will create even more new job opportunities for the local community.