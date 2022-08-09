Turnover rises for National Milk Records.

NMR, which has laboratories at Calibre Business Park, Four Ashes, near Wolverhampton, said revenues in core milk recording grew by £112,000 to £2.44m – an increase of 4.8 per cent.
Revenue for testing of Johne's disease increased by £142,000 or 12.6% per cent.
Managing director Andy Warne, said: "I am really pleased to see the final quarter of our financial year performing on this strong footing. This is particularly true this year as the comparative quarter in 2021 was also a strong quarter.
"Seeing the consistency of performance in the core sectors of milk recording, Johne's testing, and on-farm software demonstrates the relevance of our services to customers, and the essential nature of NMR's services to the supply chain as a whole."
In the UK dairy sector, milk prices have increased significantly in 2022 to cover costs of fuel, fertiliser, and feed. Although these price pressures, are beginning to ease, UK milk prices are staying firm as milk processors secure supply into autumn and winter.