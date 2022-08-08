New Poundland Local to open in Sutton Coldfield

The Poundland Local at Clapham Junction in London which opened last month

The new store at 37 Boldmere Road, which is creating 12 new jobs, opens on Saturday, August 13 at 9am.

It is the latest Poundland Local store in a pilot scheme to bring convenience shopping to neighbourhoods not currently served by Poundland.

At 1,851 sq ft it is smaller than a typical Poundland store and has been designed to offer a carefully tailored range of products for customers who live or work in the Boldmere area.

Boldmere Road will complement the existing regular Poundland stores in The Parade and Princess Alice Retail Park, Sutton Coldfield.

Wlsall-based Poundland's director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “As a West Midlands-based business, we’re delighted that we’re now able to bring our Poundland Local pilot to the region.

“Boldmere Road has been designed to offer shoppers everything they would expect in a neighbourhood convenience store and at Poundland’s amazing value which is more important than ever when household budgets are under so much pressure.”

The Poundland Local trial started in May and the most recent to open was at Clapham Junction in London on July 1.

Poundland is actively looking for other suitable locations and has plans to open more Locals in London by the end of the year.