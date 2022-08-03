Rotala buys bus operator

Rotala has bought Midland Classic

On completion, Tividale-based Rotala has paid £577,000 in cash to one of Midland's shareholders to repay an existing loan of the same sum.

In the year to the end of July, 2021, Midland had unaudited revenues of approximately £5.6m and a profit before tax of £2,000.

Midland operates 60 vehicles from its freehold depot in Burton and employs approximately 110 staff. It provides bus services to other nearby towns such as Lichfield and Uttoxeter.

The acquisition represents an extension of the group's business to a new territory in the East Midlands from which further growth will be targeted.

Midland will immediately be renamed Diamond Bus (East Midlands) and will be part of Rotala's Midlands division controlled from the headquarters at Tividale.